Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 271,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.29% of Callaway Golf at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.7% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $31.46 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELY has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

