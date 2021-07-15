Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,193 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.26% of Vonage worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vonage by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.39.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.62, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.03.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

