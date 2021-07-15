Arweave (AR) Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $312.93 million and $9.64 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $9.37 or 0.00029616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032734 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

