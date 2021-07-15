Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the June 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AHKSY stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.80. Asahi Kasei has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, analysts predict that Asahi Kasei will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

