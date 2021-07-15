Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the June 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AHKSY stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.80. Asahi Kasei has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34.
Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, analysts predict that Asahi Kasei will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Asahi Kasei Company Profile
Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.
