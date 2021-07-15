Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) Shares Sold by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987,415 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Ascendant Digital Acquisition worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACND. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ascendant Digital Acquisition alerts:

ACND traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 1,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,168. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.