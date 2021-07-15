Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC cut its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 133,503 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises approximately 7.5% of Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned 3.10% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $214,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,723. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.21. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $119.11 and a one year high of $183.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASND. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

