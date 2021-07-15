Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Shares Gap Down to $2.45

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.39. Asensus Surgical shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 16,040 shares trading hands.

ASXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $561.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,288.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. On average, analysts expect that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASXC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth $51,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

