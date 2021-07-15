Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Down 99.7% in June

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, CAO Mark Nunneley sold 67,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $405,846.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AHT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,153,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,864,240. The company has a market cap of $305.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are going to reverse split on Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.34. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

