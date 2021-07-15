Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, July 19th (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE AHT traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 129,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,978,176. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.06. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $8.51.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. On average, analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, CAO Mark Nunneley sold 67,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $405,846.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

