ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 7,500 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) target price on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,097.07 ($79.66).

ASC opened at GBX 3,925 ($51.28) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,915.69. The company has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.64. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

