Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) Director Chih T. Cheung Acquires 50,000 Shares

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) Director Chih T. Cheung bought 50,000 shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ASPL traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,494. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $5,005,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $5,106,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $605,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

