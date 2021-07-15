Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE ASPL traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,494. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPL. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth $60,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

