Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE ASPL traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,494. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.
Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
About Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.
