Associated Banc (ASB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Associated Banc to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Associated Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ASB opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.87. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In other news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,390. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

