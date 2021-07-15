Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Assura Plc (LON:AGR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 77.62 ($1.01). Assura shares last traded at GBX 76.30 ($1.00), with a volume of 4,340,111 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGR shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 222.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 26,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £19,987.50 ($26,113.80). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,228.

Assura Company Profile (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

