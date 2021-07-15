Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Sells £27,770.40 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jonathan Murphy sold 36,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99), for a total value of £27,770.40 ($36,282.21).

AGR stock opened at GBX 75.98 ($0.99) on Thursday. Assura Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 84 ($1.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 222.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGR shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Assura has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

