Atheios (ATH) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $26,484.16 and approximately $8.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,640.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,908.54 or 0.06032026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.17 or 0.01435430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00396130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00134566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.52 or 0.00617961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00404975 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.50 or 0.00314466 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 45,659,387 coins and its circulating supply is 41,876,270 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

