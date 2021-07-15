Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Down 99.0% in June

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the June 15th total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $673,570.00.

Get Atlantic Avenue Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 12.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter worth $78,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.72 during midday trading on Thursday. 26,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,007. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72.

About Atlantic Avenue Acquisition

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.