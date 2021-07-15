Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $42.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

AUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

