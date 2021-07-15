Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will announce $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15. Atlas Air Worldwide posted earnings per share of $4.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year earnings of $12.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $13.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $11.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,433.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $83,232.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,725 shares of company stock worth $2,438,740. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $16,016,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,827,000 after purchasing an additional 246,109 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $13,147,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $14,421,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 193,163 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.44. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

