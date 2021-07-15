Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 6,230,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the first quarter worth $61,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlas alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Shares of Atlas stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 458,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.79. Atlas has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.