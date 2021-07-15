Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Atlas Energy Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 223,600 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS)

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.