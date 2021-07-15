Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,381 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.46% of Atlassian worth $126,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 394,732 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 922.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $259.22 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $275.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.85, a P/E/G ratio of 290.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.94.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

