Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Update

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the June 15th total of 77,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 119.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 13.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

AUBN stock opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.55. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.43.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.