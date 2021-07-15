Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.00. Audacy shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 517,170 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AUD shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.84.
About Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD)
Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.
