Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.00. Audacy shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 517,170 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AUD shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Audacy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Audacy during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Audacy in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Audacy in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.