Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $733.57

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 733.57 ($9.58) and traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.76). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 894 ($11.68), with a volume of 28,615 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 733.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £140.30 million and a P/E ratio of -53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In related news, insider Stuart Last purchased 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 594 ($7.76) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.12 ($25,982.65). Also, insider Michael Tobin bought 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.62) per share, with a total value of £19,760.40 ($25,817.09). Insiders have bought 10,020 shares of company stock worth $6,147,478 over the last three months.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

