Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,359 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up 2.4% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 248.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,054,698,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $295.18. 10,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,119. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

