Autonio (NIOX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $184,042.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $6.49 million and $184,042.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00041322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00116167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00148372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,510.28 or 0.99981564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.42 or 0.01000822 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,859,687 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

