Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Sold by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,937,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,000 shares during the period. Avadel Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.9% of Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 5.02% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $26,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

AVDL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,762. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

