AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,282,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,527 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.35% of AvalonBay Communities worth $605,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $224.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $224.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,765 shares of company stock worth $1,401,905 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.