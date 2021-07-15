Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,469 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Avanos Medical worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth $17,764,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,611,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,428,000 after purchasing an additional 287,727 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth $4,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 111,415 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth $4,652,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

