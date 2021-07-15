AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,927 ($51.31). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,890 ($50.82), with a volume of 246,108 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVV shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised shares of AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,297.50 ($56.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.72 billion and a PE ratio of 344.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,537.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AVEVA Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.43%.

In other news, insider Peter Herweck purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($46.35) per share, for a total transaction of £478,980 ($625,790.44). Also, insider James Kidd sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,886 ($50.77), for a total transaction of £122,603.30 ($160,182.00).

AVEVA Group Company Profile (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

