AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,297.50 ($56.15).

AVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of AVV opened at GBX 3,858 ($50.41) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,537.21. The company has a market cap of £11.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 344.25. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. AVEVA Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.43%.

In other AVEVA Group news, insider Peter Herweck acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($46.35) per share, for a total transaction of £478,980 ($625,790.44). Also, insider James Kidd sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,886 ($50.77), for a total value of £122,603.30 ($160,182.00).

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.