Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Investec upgraded Aviva to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised Aviva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aviva in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Aviva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of AVVIY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.08. 89,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,221. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54. Aviva has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Analyst Recommendations for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

