Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Investec upgraded Aviva to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised Aviva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aviva in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Aviva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of AVVIY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.08. 89,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,221. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54. Aviva has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

