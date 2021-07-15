Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

AXTA stock opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.59. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

