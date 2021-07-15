Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.0452 on Top Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded up 45.4% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $237,537.94 and $59,115.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.13 or 0.01287424 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

