Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Shares Up 6.2%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY)’s stock price shot up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.88. 182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88.

Ayala Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AYALY)

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Real Estate and Hotels segment plans, develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.