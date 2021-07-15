B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,836,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.17% of B2Gold worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in B2Gold by 72.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 135,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 56,586 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after buying an additional 359,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTG. Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

