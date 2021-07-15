B90 (LON:B90) Trading 4.2% Higher

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90)’s stock price traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). 308,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 719,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.81. The firm has a market cap of £24.35 million and a PE ratio of -5.95.

B90 Company Profile (LON:B90)

B90 Holdings PLC engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino product. It is also involved in the provision of marketing activities for other online gaming companies. The company was formerly known as Veltyco Group PLC and changed its name to B90 Holdings PLC in February 2020. B90 Holdings PLC is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for B90 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B90 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.