BaaSid (BAAS) Market Capitalization Hits $15.61 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, BaaSid has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BaaSid has a market cap of $15.61 million and approximately $144,213.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BaaSid coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00049846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.76 or 0.00854568 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

