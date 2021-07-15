Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 4,571 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.4% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 707.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 325,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.05. 44,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,743,835. The company has a market cap of $204.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

