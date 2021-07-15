Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $30,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after buying an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after buying an additional 358,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,120,000 after buying an additional 154,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $78.97. The stock had a trading volume of 319,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,574,860. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

