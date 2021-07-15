Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 2,662 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $23,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.03. The stock had a trading volume of 275,119 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

