Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Decreases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.32. 149,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,467,339. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of -147.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.