Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,518 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up 1.2% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of First Republic Bank worth $20,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,668,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 69.0% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.15. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $202.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.