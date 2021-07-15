Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.60.

SWK stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.67 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

