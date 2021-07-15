Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,304 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.27. 9,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,816. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.83.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

