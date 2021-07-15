Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1,372.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,293 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 137,293 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 72.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $1,048,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 125.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 121,624 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 268,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,400,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

