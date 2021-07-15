Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,134,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 943,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,895,000 after buying an additional 236,340 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 67,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock remained flat at $$50.80 during trading on Thursday. 444,619 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

