Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMB. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,270.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,522.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period.

EMB traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.43. The stock had a trading volume of 49,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,663. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

