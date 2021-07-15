Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $18.99 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 274.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $18,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

NYSE APD traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $288.82. 2,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,089. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.